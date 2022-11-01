GST collections stood at over Rs 1.51 lakh crore in October, the Finance Ministry said on Tuesday. This is the second highest collection recorded after April, and has been over Rs 1.4 lakh crore for eight successive months.

The collection was 16.59 per cent higher than that in October 2021 and 6.7 per cent higher than that in September this year.

The government has settled Rs 37,626 crore to CGST and Rs 32,883 crore to SGST from IGST as regular settlement. In addition, the Centre has also settled Rs 22,000 crore on adhoc basis, in the ratio of 50:50 between the Centre and States. The total revenue of the Centre and the States after regular as well as adhoc settlements in October 2022 stood at Rs 74,665 crore for CGST and Rs 77,279 crore for SGST.

During September 2022, 8.3 crore e-way bills were generated, as against 7.7 crore e-way bills generated in August 2022.

Commenting on the latest number, Parag Mehta, Partner, Indirect Tax, N.A. Shah Associates said that GST collections in October 2022 have exceeded by 16 per cent compared to the collections in October 2021. It proves the fact that GST has now settled, proper systems are in place and compliance level has increased substantially. October was also a month of festivals and holidays wherein the people have splurged on real estate, vehicles, holidays and other necessities.

“The collections have improved on monthly basis from April 2022 making it amply clear that India is currently not in the recession stage and has a strong and robust economy in place. It now looks that GST collections will surely cross the 1.50 lakh crore on monthly basis from November,” he said.

MS Mani, Partner with Deloitte India says the fact that the collections have moved up to a new level in excess of Rs 1.5 lac Cr is impressive and is on account of the festive primary and secondary demand together with the various measures taken to improve compliance. “Most of the major states have reported an impressive increase in collections indicating that it is a broad based phenomenon across the country,” he said.

Saurabh Agarwal, Tax Partner WITH EY India feels while the festive season in the last month has aided in the GST collections, the increased administration by both the Centre and states have also boosted the revenue growth. With both the revenue wings - CBDT and CBIC charged with increasing the tax collections, healthy collections can be expected in the coming months too. “The self-sustained economy seems to be trending with a further decline in the tax collections on imports due to various fiscal policies of the Government of India,” he said.

