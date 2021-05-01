GST collection registers a record ₹1.41 lakh crore in April

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
Collection from Goods & Services Tax (GST) crossed record ₹1.41 lakh crore in April, a Finance Ministry statement issued on Saturday. This is the seventh successive month of ₹1 lakh crore plus collection.
In line with the trend of recovery in the GST revenues over the past six months, the revenues for April 2021 are 14 per cent higher than the GST revenues in the last month of March. In addition, during the month, the revenues from the domestic transaction (including import of services) are 21 per cent higher than the revenues from these sources during the last month,” the statement said.
The gross GST revenue collected in April’ 2021 is at a record high of ₹1,41,384 crore of which CGST is ₹27,837 crore, SGST is ₹35,621, IGST is ₹68,481 crore (including ₹29,599 crore collected on import of goods), and Cess is ₹9,445 crore (including ₹981 crore collected on import of goods). “Despite the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic affecting several parts of the country, Indian businesses have once again shown remarkable resilience by not only complying with the return filing requirements but also paying their GST dues in a timely manner during the month,” the statement mentioned.
Further, it said that closer monitoring against fake-billing, deep data analytics using data from multiple sources including GST, Income-tax and Customs IT systems and effective tax administration have also contributed to the steady increase in tax revenue. A quarterly return and monthly payment scheme has been successfully implemented bringing relief to the small taxpayers as they now file only one return every three months. “Providing IT support to taxpayers in the form of pre-filled GSTR 2A and 3B returns and ramped up System capacity have also eased the return filing process,” the statement said.
The government has settled ₹29,185 crore to CGST and ₹22,756 crore to SGST from IGST as a regular settlement during this month. The total revenue of Centre and the States after regular and ad-hoc settlements in the month of April’ 2021 is ₹57,022 crore for CGST and ₹58,377 crore for the SGST.
