Gross GST collection rose 11 per cent to over ₹1.65 lakh crore in July, crossing the ₹1.6 lakh crore mark for the fifth time since the rollout of the indirect tax regime.

Gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue collected last month was ₹1,65,105 crore of which CGST was ₹29,773 crore, SGST ₹37,623 crore, IGST ₹85,930 crore (including ₹41,239 crore collected on import of goods) and cess was ₹11,779 crore (including ₹840 crore collected on import of goods).

Revenues for the month were 11 per cent higher than the GST revenues in the same month last year, the finance ministry said in a statement.

During the month, revenues from domestic transactions (including import of services) were 15 per cent higher than revenues from these sources during the same month last year.

It is for the fifth time, gross GST collection has crossed ₹1.60 lakh crore mark, the ministry added.

In June, GST collection was ₹1,61,497 crore.