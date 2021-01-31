GST collections touch an all-time high of ₹1.20 lakh cr in January

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
GST collection touched all-time high to nearly ₹ 1.20 lakh crore in January, Finance Ministry reported on Sunday. Also, monthly return filing has touched 90 per cent now.
According to a Finance Ministry statement, the gross GST revenue collected in January 2021 till 6 pm on Sunday is ₹ 1,19,847 crore. This is 8 per cent higher than the corresponding month of 2020. During the month, revenues from import of goods were 16 per cent higher, and the revenues from the domestic transaction (including import of services) are 6 per cent higher than the revenues from these sources during the same month last year.
“GST revenues above ₹ 1 lakh crore for a stretch of last four months and a steep increasing trend over this period are clear indicators of rapid economic recovery post-pandemic. Closer monitoring against fake-billing, deep data analytics using data from multiple sources including GST, Income-tax and Customs IT systems and effective tax administration have also contributed to the steady increase in tax revenue over last few months,” the statement said.
The average Year-on-Year growth in GST revenue over the first four months in the second half of the financial year has been 8 per cent compared to (-) 24% during the first half of the year.
Collection in January comprises of ₹ 21,923 crore CGST, ₹ 29,014 crore SGST and ₹ 60,288 crore (including ₹ 27,424 crore collected on import of goods) IGST. Cess collected was ₹ 8,622 crore (including ₹ 883 crore collected on import of goods). The total number of GSTR-3B Returns filed for December up to January 31 was 90 lakhs.
Commenting on the latest number, MS Mani, Senior Director with Deloitte India said that in addition to the sustained economic revival witnessed in the past few months, the increased GST collections are also on account of the initiatives taken by the tax administration to curtail evasion, monitor input tax credits and build taxpayer profiles based on other databases.
“The surge in GST collections observed during the past four months is expected to be sustained in the coming months of the current fiscal with more of service sector activities like aviation, hospitality, entertainment etc. opening up across states since January 21, he said.
2019-20
2020-21
April
113865
32172
May
100289
62151
June
99939
90917
July
102083
87422
August
98202
86449
September
91916
95480
October
95379
105155
November
103491
104963
December
103184
115174
January
110818
119847
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Infrastructure & Power: Realise big dreamsIn December 2019, the Centre laid out an ambitious plan for ...
Both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 stay above key support ahead of the Budget
Consumerisation of unbranded generics should stand in good stead
Sustainable dividend supports current valuation; history supports turnaround potential
The lockdown sent millennials and WFH-ers scurrying to the home chefs and cloud kitchens for their daily ...
When I was small — meaning, in the single digits — my two older sisters and I had tremendous fun building card ...
A virus swept aside 2020 plans to mark the 250th year of the birth of Beethoven. We need the German composer’s ...
Former MLA and farmer leader VM Singh on the violence that followed the January 26 tractor rally, the impasse ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
The Flipkart kids playing adults are back — this time to push the home grown e-commerce marketplace’s grocery ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...