GST collection in June exceeds ₹90,000 crore

The Finance Ministry on Wednesday released GST collection data for the first three months of the current fiscal year, as well as for June. The collection in June exceeded ₹90,000 crore, though it was 9 per cent less than the collection in June 2019.

According to Finance Ministry data, the collection in June was ₹90,917 crore, while it was ₹62,009 crore in May and ₹32,294 crore. “The GST collection for the first quarter of the year is 41 per cent less than the revenue collected during the same quarter last year. However, a large number of taxpayers still have time to file their return for the month of May, 2020,” the statement said.

For June, CGST collection was ₹18,980 crore, SGST was ₹23,970 crore, IGST was ₹40,302 crore (including ₹15,709 crore collected on import of goods) and Cess was ₹7,665 crore (including ₹607 crore collected on import of goods). The government has settled ₹13,325 crore to CGST and ₹11,117 crore to SGST from IGST as regular settlement. The total revenue earned by the Central and State Governments after regular settlement in June is ₹32,305 crore for CGST and ₹35,087 crore for the SGST.

In June, revenues from import of goods came down by 29 per cent and the revenues from domestic transaction (including import of services) came down by 3 per cent. However, since the government has allowed a relaxed time schedule for filing of GST returns, Returns for April, March as well as some returns of February got filed in June. And some returns of May, which would have otherwise been filed in June, will get filed during the first few days of July, the statement said.