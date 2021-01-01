GST collections hit an all-time high of ₹1.15 lakh cr in Dec

GST collections were at an all-time high in the month of December at ₹1.15 lakh crore, according to

data released by the Finance Ministry.Prior to this, the highest was ₹1,13,866 crore clocked in the month of April 2019. The revenues of April normally tend to be higher since they pertain to the returns of March, which marks the end of financial year. The December revenues are significantly higher than last month’s revenues of ₹1,04.963 crore. This is the highest growth in monthly revenues in the last 21 months.

“This has been due to combined effect of the rapid economic recovery post-pandemic and the nation-wide drive against GST evaders and fake bills along with many systemic changes introduced recently, which have led to improved compliance,” the statement said.

Higher revenues

In line with the recent trend of recovery in the GST revenues, the revenues for the month of December were12 per cent higher than the GST revenues in the same month last year. During the month, revenues from import of goods was 27 per cent higher and the revenues from domestic transaction (including import of services) were 8 per cent higher that the revenues from these sources during the same month last year.

Till now, GST revenues have crossed ₹1.1 lakh crore three times since introduction of the tax. This is the third month in a row in the current financial year after the economy has been showing signs or recovery post pandemic that GST revenues have been more than ₹1 lakh crore. The average growth in GST revenues during the last quarter has been 7.3 per cent compared to (-) 8.2 per cent during the second quarter and (-) 41.0 per cent during the first quarter of the financial year.

The gross GST revenue collected in the month of December is ₹1,15,174 crore of which CGST is ₹21,365 crore, SGST is ₹27,804 crore, IGST is ₹57,426 crore (including ₹27,050 crore collected on import of goods) and cess is ₹8,579 crore (including ₹971 crore collected on import of goods). The total number of GSTR-3B returns filed for the month of November up to December 31, is 87 lakh.

The government has settled ₹23,276 crore to CGST and ₹17,681 crore to SGST from IGST as regular settlement. The total revenue earned by Central Government and the State Governments after regular settlement in the month of December is ₹44,641 crore for CGST and ₹45,485 crore for the SGST.