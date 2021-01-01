GST collections hit an all-time high of ₹1.15 lakh cr in Dec

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
GST collections were at an all-time high in the month of December at ₹1.15 lakh crore, according to
data released by the Finance Ministry.Prior to this, the highest was ₹1,13,866 crore clocked in the month of April 2019. The revenues of April normally tend to be higher since they pertain to the returns of March, which marks the end of financial year. The December revenues are significantly higher than last month’s revenues of ₹1,04.963 crore. This is the highest growth in monthly revenues in the last 21 months.
“This has been due to combined effect of the rapid economic recovery post-pandemic and the nation-wide drive against GST evaders and fake bills along with many systemic changes introduced recently, which have led to improved compliance,” the statement said.
In line with the recent trend of recovery in the GST revenues, the revenues for the month of December were12 per cent higher than the GST revenues in the same month last year. During the month, revenues from import of goods was 27 per cent higher and the revenues from domestic transaction (including import of services) were 8 per cent higher that the revenues from these sources during the same month last year.
Till now, GST revenues have crossed ₹1.1 lakh crore three times since introduction of the tax. This is the third month in a row in the current financial year after the economy has been showing signs or recovery post pandemic that GST revenues have been more than ₹1 lakh crore. The average growth in GST revenues during the last quarter has been 7.3 per cent compared to (-) 8.2 per cent during the second quarter and (-) 41.0 per cent during the first quarter of the financial year.
The gross GST revenue collected in the month of December is ₹1,15,174 crore of which CGST is ₹21,365 crore, SGST is ₹27,804 crore, IGST is ₹57,426 crore (including ₹27,050 crore collected on import of goods) and cess is ₹8,579 crore (including ₹971 crore collected on import of goods). The total number of GSTR-3B returns filed for the month of November up to December 31, is 87 lakh.
The government has settled ₹23,276 crore to CGST and ₹17,681 crore to SGST from IGST as regular settlement. The total revenue earned by Central Government and the State Governments after regular settlement in the month of December is ₹44,641 crore for CGST and ₹45,485 crore for the SGST.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
I am nearing 60 years of age and have mutual fund holdings worth over ₹33 lakh that I have accumulated through ...
₹1436 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1425141514451460 Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed ...
Investors with a short-term horizon can buy Century Textiles & Industries at current levels. The stock ...
They offer life cover and assured returns
You’ve been tough, but some lessons are best learnt the hard way. A farewell note
The best classroom is the outside world — readily available and for free
The former five-time world champion on mentoring the young, women in chess and watching The Queen’s Gambit
For a form of art that is so dependent on human interaction and collaboration, theatre this year has been ...
Agencies are optimistic that ad volumes and spend will rebound
When tech meets fashion, it can knock your socks off
2020 ambushed and battered agencies — but advertising kept audiences engaged
The turn of the year is a great opportunity for brands to put their best feet forward and showcase ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...