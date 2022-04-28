GST compensation: ₹78,704 crore pending for 2021-22 due to inadequate balances

The Centre on Wednesday said that GST compensation to the States is pending only for the year 2021-22 and ₹78,704 crore on this count was due to inadequate balance in the Compensation Fund.

In a status note on GST compensation released to States/UTs, the Centre said that the pending amount of ₹78,704 crore — equivalent to compensation for four months — will also be released as and when amount from cess accrues in the compensation fund.

Normally, compensation for ten months of April-January of any financial year is released during that year and for February-March is released in the next financial year. The compensation for eight out of ten months of 2021-22 has already been released to States, an official release said.

Taking into account a loan of ₹1.59 lakh crore (that was passed to States on a back-to-back basis), an amount of ₹2.78 lakh crore of compensation was released to the States for 2020-21 and nothing is pending for the year, the release added.

STORY SO FAR

At the time of introduction of GST, the Constitution amendment provided that the Parliament, by law shall provide compensation to States for a period of five years for loss of revenue due to introduction of GST. Accordingly, the GST Compensation to States Act was legislated providing release of compensation against 14 per cent year-on-year growth over revenues in 2015-16 from taxes subsumed in GST. This compensation cess is credited to the compensation fund and as per the Act, all compensation is paid out of the fund. Presently, the cess is levied on items like pan masala, tobacco, coal and cars.

The compensation of about ₹49,000 crore has been released for 2017-18 from the fund, which increased to ₹83,000 crore for 2018-19 and further to ₹1.65 lakh crore in 2019-20. For these three years, almost ₹3 lakh crore compensation was released to States. However, the requirement increased substantially during 2020-21 due to impact of Covid on revenues.

To ensure that States have adequate and timely resources to combat Covid and related issues, the Centre borrowed ₹1.1 lakh crore in 2020-21 and ₹1.59 lakh crore in 2021-22 and passed it on to the States on a back-to-back basis. During 2021-22, the Centre ensured that release of this amount of ₹1.59 lakh crore was front loaded to ensure that States have adequate resources in the earlier part of the year.

Including the assistance released on back-to-back basis, ₹7.35 lakh crore has been released to States till now, the release added.