GST Council meet on Aug 27 to discuss compensation payout

More turbulence ahead for domestic airlines
If FY2020 financial reports are anything to go by, FY2021, too, is not going to be a smooth flight for ...
The GST Council will meet on August 27 to discuss modalities to meet the shortfall in compensation paid to States for their revenue loss on account of GST implementation. Another meeting of the Council has been scheduled on September 19 to discuss various other issues.
The August 27 meeting assumes significance as it will consider the opinion given by the Attorney General (AG) on ways to meet to the compensation shortfall.
According to sources, the AG has opined that there is no obligation on the Central government to pay the GST compensation shortfall. It is the GST Council which has to decide on making good the shortfall in the GST compensation fund by providing the sufficient amount to be credited to this.
“The GST Council can recommend to the Centre to allow the States to borrow on the strength of the future receipts from the compensation fund. It would be, however, for the Central government to take a final decision in the matter under Article 293(3) of the Constitution,” said a source, highlighting the AG’s opinion.
The AG said the Constitution provides for GST compensation to States for loss of revenue on account of implementation of the GST. “There is no obligation under the Constitution or GST laws to make good the loss on account of a natural disaster, Covid-19, economic slowdown, etc, because they are not related to the implementation of GST. The GST Council has to decide how to meet the shortfall in such circumstances, and not the Central government,” an official explained the AG’s opinion.
Another source said the Parliament in 2017 rejected an amendment which had proposed make the Central government accountable to meet the GST compensation shortfall by paying from the Consolidated Fund of India.
In fact, the issue had come up again during a Parliamentary committee meeting last month, where Finance Ministry officials expressed the Centre’s difficulty in paying GST compensation to States. On Monday, the Centre claimed settling the compensation for full fiscal 2019-20 by paying over ₹1.65-lakh crore as against a cess collection of ₹95,444 crore.
The Goods and Services Tax (Compensation to States) Act, 2017 mandates payment of full revenue compensation for the first five years from the date of introduction of GST. It is paid bi-monthly; the last instalment for a financial year is given in the next year.
For calculating the compensation amount, the projected nominal growth rate of revenue subsumed for a State during the transition period has been fixed at 14 per cent per annum. For calculation, 2015-16 has been taken as the base year. Cess is levied on various goods and services falling in the category of 28 per cent slab to pay for the compensation.
The options before the GST Council for meeting the shortfall are: to rationalise GST rates, cover more items under the compensation cess or increase the compensation cess, or recommend higher borrowing by States to be repaid by the future collection into the compensation fund, etc. Considering the current situation of economy, it is believed that borrowing could be the best possible solution.
If FY2020 financial reports are anything to go by, FY2021, too, is not going to be a smooth flight for ...
Flightplan introduces a new column shedding light on complexities that shape the civil aviation landscape in ...
Big and beautiful, it’s the pen-enabled computer in your pocket. But it’s expensive, and the ergonomics have ...
Michelin-starred chefs are using high-tech tools in the kitchen and rooting for green
Large-cap, index funds and aggressive hybrid are relatively safer categories among equity funds
Until the overall demand in the economy improves, the ad revenue is expected to remain muted
The charter tries to emphasise that the tax department trusts the taxpayers
The fund will have static allocation to various asset classes, with mark-to-market adjustments
Oliver Craske’s biography yields a picture of the epoch-making musician that goes beyond the cardboard clichés
What does it mean to be free? On Independence Day, BLink presents a special issue that explores the freedoms ...
On the 73rd anniversary of our independence, a quiz on freedom struggles from around the world.Break free1 On ...
The unfurling of the tricolour on August 15, 1947, heralded the beginning of a new India. Glimpses of ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
FMCG companies have innovated with products, pricing and supply chain to stay relevant
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...