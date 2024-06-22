The 53rd GST Council meeting has recommendad a uniform rate of 12 per cent on all milk cans, said Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman after the meeting of the council in the national capital.
Saturday’s Council meeting was held after a gap of eight months. The 52nd GST Council meeting took place on October 7, 2023.
Outcomes of GST Council meeting
Services provided by Indian Railways like platform tickets exempted from GST
Waiver of interest on penalties on tax demand notice recommended by Council
GST Council exempts services by way of hostel accommodation outside educational institutions to tune of ₹20,000/person per month
GST Council recommends ₹20 lakh limit for filing of appeal by Tax Authorities before Appellate Tribunal, ₹1 crore for High Court, ₹2 crore for Supreme Court
With PTI Inputs
