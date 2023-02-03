The next meeting of GST Council will take place on February 18 in the national capital. The meeting is expected to take up three reports by Group of Ministers (GoM), including one on online gaming, casinos and horse racing. The other two reports dealt with Appellate Tribunals and tax evasion by ‘pan masala’ and ‘gutka’ making firms.

“The 49th meeting of the GST Council is scheduled to be held at New Delhi on 18th February, 2023,” GST Council said in a tweet. The meeting will be chaired by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Member Ministers and nominated officials of 28 States and 3 Union Territories will attend the meeting.

