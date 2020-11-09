GST officers must not resort to violence during search: Telangana HC

A privacy pill for healthcare while leveraging technology
‘Trust score’ for those processing patient information online boosts transparency
The Telangana High Court has asked Goods & Services Tax officials not to use violence against tax assessees or their relatives and employees during search, investigation or interrogation.
“The respondents shall not use any acts of violence or torture against petitioner or their employees in furtherance of enquiry proceedings initiated,” a division Bench of Justices MS Ramachandra Rao and T Amarnath Gaud said in a ruling made on November 6. It also asked enquiry to be initiated by another officer to be appointed by the Tax Department.
In a matter before the court questioning whether officials belonging to the GST Intelligence Department of the Central Government can resort to physical violence while conducting interrogation in connection with proceedings initiated under law, the Bench held the above view while disposing off the matter.
The Tax Department’s allegation was on tax evasion of ₹5 crore by the petitioner.
According to the Bench, any interrogation of petitioner or his/her employees needs to be done between 10:30 am and 05:00 pm on week days in the visible range of an advocate appointed by them, who shall not be in hearing range. The petitioner can be summoned to New Delhi for the purpose of the above enquiry by the Tax Department on one occasion for two to three days, and rest of their interrogation and those of their employees shall be conducted at Hyderabad by the Tax Department.
The Tax Department alleged that during the search, two of the petitioners tried to hamper and obstruct by way of physical assault on two officers of the rank of Deputy Directors. Another petitioner allegedly fled away from the scene with crucial evidence. After that police protection was sought and search proceedings were concluded under police protection. It was alleged that one of the officer was hit on his mouth and jaw by the employees of the petitioners.
The petitioners denied this. They said though there was no tax evasion, they had deposited ₹10 lakh as directed by the Tax Department and forced to say that the deposit was made not in the protest but voluntarily.
The petitioners informed the court that tax officials acted in an illegal and arbitrary manner and assaulted three of the petitioners causing injury. They produced medical report and evidence of calling police. However, the police did not register FIR against tax officials but did so against the petitioner, they claimed.
The court took note of the medical report produced by the petitioner. The report, given by a private hospital, did talk about injury. The Tax Department alleged that the report was procured, but the court said: “We do not agree with such contention because there is no presumption in law that doctors in private hospitals do not speak the truth and only government doctors speak the truth,” the Bench said while mentioning that not registering FIR against the tax department by the police is not significant.
‘Trust score’ for those processing patient information online boosts transparency
Hospitals and insurance companies need to agree on package, standard costs for treatment
Karan Bose, Managing Director, Hula Global1. I believe both physical and mental fitness need equal importance.
This business of Special Edition is about to go out of hand. Apple used the term for their specially small but ...
While the prevailing circumstances may not warrant a sharp decline in price, returns can slow if a coronavirus ...
HDFC AMC seems a better bet, but Nippon AMC has scope for re-rating if return ratios improve
SBI (₹219.2)The stock of SBI appreciated through last week after rebounding from the support of ₹190. As a ...
But with the next barrier approaching, caution is warranted
Two young leaders have grabbed the centre stage in Bihar, signalling the decline of old heavyweights and ...
Along with equal representation in politics, women in Bihar need enhanced access to education, health and ...
Ravaged by Covid-19, Indian businesses are hoping that the ongoing festival and wedding season will put them ...
On November 7, 1991, basketball star Magic Johnson announced that he was HIV-positive and also his immediate ...
The Fairtrade stamp on its clothing range will appeal to consumers who shop their values
In a bid to break the language barrier for micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as shops and ...
‘Federated-commerce’ will grow faster than e-commerce post Covid, feels ShopX’s Amit Sharma
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...