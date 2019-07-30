GST system vulnerable to fraudulent input tax credit claims, says CAG

Towards combating desertification
In September, New Delhi will host the 14th edition of the Conference of Parties (CoP-14) to the UN Convention ...
The Comptroller & Auditor General (CAG) has came down heavily on the GST (Goods & Services Tax) executioners saying that system is vulnerable to fraudulent Input Tax Credit (ITC claims).
This also substantiates the government’s response that Central GST Authorities booked cases of fake invoice(s) involving fraudulent ITC in GST. A total of 1,620 such cases involving an amount of ₹11,251 crore were detected in 2018-19. Even during current fiscal (between April 1 and June 25), 535 cases came in light involving total amount of over ₹2,500 crore. Authorities arrested 154 and 40 people during these two years, respectively.
According to report laid in the Lok Sabha, CAG said that law prescribes the recipient of supplies would take credit of the input tax paid on such supplies. Recipient should utilise the ITC available in the credit ledger for discharging his tax liabilities. As per GST Rules, ITC could not be claimed by a taxpayer unless it had been paid by the supplier. This was supposed to be ensured through the provisions for matching of invoices of ‘suppliers and recipients’ through filing of returns GSTR-1 and 2 and generation of monthly return GSTR-3 based on GSTR-1 and -2 filed by taxpayers, with taxpayer adding details of tax paid in GSTR-3.
However, for the time being, filing of GSTR-2 return had been kept in abeyance and taxpayers were allowed to claim ITC in GSTR-3B return without any such cross-verification. Under GSTR-3B, ITC was claimed by the taxpayer on self-assessment basis. Hence, in the absence of evidence that ITC was being claimed by a taxpayer after payment of tax by the supplier, there was a risk that the irregular ITC claims by the taxpayers might go undetected.
According to the report, out of ₹8.19 lakh crore of ITC of IGST claimed during July 1, 2017 to August 8, 2018), taxpayers of Andhra Pradesh alone claimed (on July 19, 2018) IGST-ITC for ₹6.45 lakh crore which was considered as highly unlikely. This was brought to the notice of GSTN (GST Network, the IT backbone of indirect tax system) by audit on August 21, 2018.
The report noted reply by GSTN. The reply said that while filing the GSTR-3B in July for June 2018, a taxpayer in Andhra Pradesh claimed excess IGST credit of ₹6.45 lakh crore. He revised the same on August 28, 2018. Thus, “unrealistic erroneous claim of ITC of IGST by one taxpayer, representing 79 per cent of total ITC claim by all taxpayers for a month, was allowed by the system, exposing the vulnerability of the system to fraudulent ITC claims,” CAG said.
It further added that the adherence to the business rules and the system design are the responsibility of Department of Revenue, Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Custom (CBIC) State Tax authorities and GSTN. It mentioned that the system of payment and settlement of tax that was envisaged for GST was based on one hundred per cent invoice-matching and availment of ITC, as well as settlement of IGST on the basis of invoice-matching.
“Neither is possible as of now, as an invoice-matching system has not kicked-in. Invoice-matching is the critical requirement that would yield the full benefits of this major tax reform,” the CAG said while emphasising that it would protect the tax revenues of both the Centre and the States, it would lead to proper settlement of IGST and would minimise, if not eliminate, the tax official-assessee interface.
In September, New Delhi will host the 14th edition of the Conference of Parties (CoP-14) to the UN Convention ...
A look at the options to tackle Chennai’s — and the world’s — drinking water shortage
Name of the company: RevFinSet up in: March 2018; started operations in October 2018Based in: New ...
In 2018, the global electric car fleet exceeded 5 million units, up by 2 million units since 2017. E-bikes and ...
While news about a strategic investor may buoy the stock, investors can suffer dilution
Apart from the fact that the offer is steeply priced, the industry is highly competitive
On April 1, four years back, piqued by the incessant jokes in the village at his expense, Bandu Barve decided ...
The ITR filing due date has been extended, but don’t wait till the 11th hour
From leading a political party at the age of 100 to learning to write at 97, Kerala’s nonagenarian and ...
She is among the best-known percussionists in India today
Love places a great responsibility — the ability to be kind, unconditionally — in the hands of the beloved
The most common kitchen ingredient has gone full designer
Musings on how lunar tides have influenced marketers and their wares
Hotels and OTAs (online travel agents) have been frenemies for a while now, engaged in a furious battle to get ...
Even as India’s moon mission took off successfully, a host of brands raced to congratulate ISRO’s ...
Marketers have long ignored the senior citizen space, but an RPG group-backed venture, Seniority.in, shows the ...
BSNL, market leader till about a decade ago, has been hit by inadequate investments, inefficiencies and a lack ...
In 2004, when private mobile operators began to threaten BSNL’s dominance with steep tariff cuts, the public ...
In 2002, then Communications Minister Pramod Mahajan came up with the idea to merge Mahanagar Telephone Nigam ...
Nandana JamesReji Joseph, a contract cable worker at BSNL in Tripunithura, Kochi, has the matter-of-fact tone ...