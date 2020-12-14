GSTN launches new facility for taxpayers’ communication

Creative Stage V2: Setting the scene with elegant simplicity
A nifty little soundbar at a great price point.
To enable ease of compliance for GST taxpayers, the GST Network (GSTN) has added a new feature “Communications between taxpayers” on its portal. The new functionality will provide communication platform for taxpayers wherein a recipient/purchaser can ask his supplier/s to upload any particular invoice/s that has not been uploaded but is required by the recipient to avail input tax credit (ITC), an official release said.
According to GSTN, now, the recipient of goods can communicate with his supplier on GSTN portal about invoice uploading or any deficiency therein. Also, the supplier can send reply to his recipient through the same facility. Similarly, supplier can also send notification to his recipient about any document uploaded in outward supply statement filed in Form GSTR-1. GSTN said that whenever a communication is sent by a taxpayer to his counterpart, intimation by GSTN would also be sent to such counterparts through email and SMS on mobile phone.
This facility is expected to help taxpayers in reconciliation of invoices.
A buyer whose supplier has not uploaded his invoice can use this communication channel to clearly convey his desire to the supplier, that the invoices be uploaded forthwith, as he is interested is remaining complaint and expects his suppliers to report all invoices on which he is availing ITC, the release added. GSTN is planning more features in this tool such as facility to import invoices from communication facility to GSTR 1, it added.
A nifty little soundbar at a great price point.
A voluntary cardiac care service shows how Janaushadhi kendras can go much beyond selling low-cost medicines
What is needed to boost funding in renewable energy
Developments in the renewable sector this year can spur better future outcomes
While insurers reward you with higher sum insured, you can still enhance your existing policy for extra costs
Control your emotions — it will pay off
The benchmark indices scaled new highs last week; traders should stay alert
You can vote ‘Yes’ and still demand that SEBI or the courts act on the results of investigations
A new book throws light on vaccine research, merits of competition, and how India fares in the scheme of ...
The Czech novelist looms large over the city he barely ever mentioned in his writings
Edited by poet Arvind Krishna Mehrotra, ‘The Book of Indian Essays’ is an ambitious attempt to bring together ...
While medical staff at hospitals nurse India back to health, an army of delivery agents continues to bring ...
How young businesses grabbed shelf and mind space during the pandemic
Wondrlab founder Saurabh Varma explains why and how his business will be driven by tech platforms
Defined by worry, 2020 also threw up newer consumer needs and, in turn, marketing opportunities
Burger loveA year after withdrawing it, McDonald’s India re-introduced the Chicken McGrill last month after a ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...