GSTR-1 amnesty scheme due date extended to Jan 17

The Finance Ministry on Friday extended the due date for amnesty scheme for filing of GSTR-1 by seven days.

The scheme was to end on Friday, but it will now be open till January 17. The scheme intends to facilitate filing of all pending FORM GSTR-1 from July 2017 to November 2018 without any late fee.

The Ministry said the response to the waiver has been very encouraging and since the announcement on December 18, 54 lakh GSTR-1 were filed till January 9. On an average, only about 25 lakh monthly GSTR-1 get filed. In view of the huge response, which would lead reduction in unmatched credit, it has been decided to extend the last date for the scheme.

GSTR-1 is a monthly or quarterly return that should be filed by every registered dealer. It contains details of all outward supplies i.e sales. The return has a total of 13 sections. The due dates for GSTR-1 are based on turnover. Businesses with sales of up to ₹ 1.5 crore will file quarterly returns.