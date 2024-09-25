As Tamil Nadu achieved a milestone of attracting investments worth ₹10-lakh crore that has potential to create 31 lakh Jobs in the last three years, it was celebration time at Guidance Tamil Nadu, the investment agency of the State. Chief Minister MK Stalin, Industries Minister TRB Rajaa and Chief Secretary N Muruganandam celebrated the milestone by visiting the office of Guidance Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

“The swanky office of @Guidance_TN had a surprise visitor today: none other than our ROCKSTAR CM Honourable @CMOTamilNadu Thiru. @MKStalin avargal,” posted Rajaa.

“Guidance Tamil Nadu has been at the forefront of the astounding industrial progress Tamil Nadu has made over the last two decades, and our Honourable Chief Minister is the first CM to visit the amazing team here to acknowledge their hard work and encourage them,” he said.

“We celebrated the successful milestone of ₹10,00,000 crore worth of investments into TN over the past 3 years alone and guess what the CM wrote under the figure. He didn’t give us the next investment target. He gave us a target of 50,00,000 jobs for Tamil Nadu. Shows his focus on the goal of a $1 trillion TN and distributed growth for TN,” Rajaa said.