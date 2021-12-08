Gujarat CM meets Dubai officials to pitch for investments at global summit

The Shah of Mahindra
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel led a delegation of officials and bureaucrats to the United Arab Emirates to make a pitch for investments from global investors in the upcoming Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit.
The iconic biennial business summit, Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit (VGGS), will see its 10th edition in January next year.
The delegation is meeting Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, UAE, and Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Chairman and CEO, DP World at the Dubai Expo 2020 site and is slated to hold a Vibrant Gujarat Roadshow in the city later on Wednesday evening.
The Chief Minister also visited the India Pavilion and made a strong pitch to global investors to capitalise on Gujarat's ease of doing business, conducive policies, robust industrial eco system and futuristic infrastructure.
Also read: ‘Vibrant Gujarat’ sparkles: Diamond sector sees MoUs worth ₹1,100 crore
The visit is part of the State’s plans to engage with global investor community, government representatives, heads of companies, trade & industry chambers, and promote the 10th edition of Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2022, an official statement said.
"It’s heartening to see the image of a new India on an international platform like the Dubai Expo," said Patel.
The 10th edition of VGGS has the central theme of ‘From Aatmanirbhar Gujarat to Aatmanirbhar Bharat’, and is scheduled to take place from January 10 to 12 in Gandhinagar. The summit will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who first visualised it in 2003 as the then chief minister of the State.
