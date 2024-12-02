Gujarat Gas Ltd has raised the price of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) being sold in five States and one Union Territory by ₹1.5 per kilogram.

This is the third time the country’s largest CGD operator has raised the prices of CNG.

The State-run entity has raised CNG prices for Gujarat, Maharashtra (Palghar district and Thane Rural), Rajasthan (Jalore, Sirohi, Dungarpur and Banswara), Haryana (Sirsa and Fatehbad), Madhya Pradesh (Indore, Ujjain, Jhabua, Ratlam, Dewas) and Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

The company has, however, not raised the gas prices for Punjab (Amritsar, Bhatinda, Hoshiarpur, Gurdaspur, Ferozepur Faridkot, Mansa, Sri Muktar Sahib and Fazilka). Gujarat Gas operates in 44 districts in six States. It has more than 820 CNG stations across the country from where it sells a little over 2.7 mscmd of natural gas.

The company had raised CNG prices by ₹1 per kilogram each in July and August, 2024.

After the recent price rise, a kilogram of CNG rate in Gujarat will now sell at ₹77.76, ₹78.50 in Maharashtra, ₹82.31 in Rajasthan, ₹86.55 in Haryana, ₹93.01 in Madhya Pradesh and ₹78.66/kg in Dadra & Nagar Haveli.

The prices of a kilogram of CNG in Punjab will remain unchanged at ₹87.58. This price has remained the same in the State since April 2023.