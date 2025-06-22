The Gujarat government on Sunday announced the Gujarat Electronics Component Manufacturing Policy-2025, targeting ₹35000 crore of fresh investments into the state.

This policy aims to establish upstream industries that could play a role in the state’s nascent semiconductor ecosystem where four semiconductor projects are under various stages of construction. The new policy will encourage manufacturers of Multi-Layer and High-Density Interconnect (HDI) Printed Circuit Board (PCB), Lithium-ion cell, Surface Mount Devices (SMD) passive components, display and camera modules, electronic parts and related machinery, to set up shop in Gujarat, stated an official release here.

Projects approved and supported by the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) will be eligible for a 100 per cent top-up on central support and will also get guaranteed timely disbursement of assistance. In other words, MeitY-approved projects set up in the state will receive dual incentive benefits --- one from the central government and a second one from the state government. Gujarat will disburse its incentives within 30 days of the Central government, releasing its assistance.

The government proposes to provide “turnover-linked incentives” for a period of six years. This policy, which will be implemented by the Gujarat State Electronics Mission (GSEM) will not only include proposed projects, but will also cover ongoing projects and those that are already functional in Gujarat and have got assistance from MeitY. However, those units getting assistance under the Gujarat Electronics Policy (2022-28) will not be considered under the new policy.

As per the Indian government guidelines, those interested in taking advantage of the policy will have to submit a formal application by July 31.

Published on June 22, 2025