Harish Hande calls for poverty reduction through innovations in sustainable energy

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
India can become the leader in poverty reduction through innovations in sustainable energy, according to Magsaysay awardee, H Harish Hande.
Addressing senior officials of Karnataka Vikas Grameen Bank (KVGB) at Dharwad on Tuesday, he said lack of energy access is one of the greatest barriers to poverty reduction in the country.
KVG Bank inks pact with fintech platform
He said that more than half of India’s population either has no electricity or suffers from unreliable electricity. That has affected reliable income-generating activities for the under-served populations of the country.
In this regard, there is a need to build appropriate ecosystems. Innovations in rural livelihood-based technologies, appropriate financial products, doorstep delivery models and market linkages need to be given priority, he said.
Solarisation of primary healthcare centres in rural India key to tackle Covid crisis
P Gopi Krishna, Chairman of KVGB, said the bank has 629 branches catering to 2,045 villages in nine districts of Karnataka, and it is ever ready to lead the way.
In fact, the bank has been extending finance to solar systems since 1994. It was the first ever bank to have formulated a scheme for financing solar systems in India, he said.
Solar energy solutions should be used for the sustainable development of society by providing solutions to meet the needs of people, he added.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Returning inflation is the only cloud on the horizon, says , Executive Director and CIO, ICICI Prudential ...
Nifty 50 February Futures (15,119) The Japanese benchmark index - Nikkei 225 has jumped 2.12 per cent to ...
Break of the resistance at 72.8 can take the rupee higher to 72.75 or 72.65; traders can then go long with ...
The recent strong rallies in Sensex and Nifty 50 have pushed them to new highs, but stay alert
Pandemic slows down conservation project aimed at protecting the endangered river fish
A resident watches history unfold from her balcony as pro-democracy protests swell across Myanmar with ...
Friday evening. I get home from the Gallery feeling totally pumped! But I have a writing deadline to meet and ...
The method actor has lived a multitude of lives in his decade-long acting career. And he is waiting for more
How can brands counter the trolling and activism they increasingly face on social media even as they need to ...
Why dairy giant Amul turned to its old ads during the lockdown
Winners and losers in the valuation rankings
Media and digital communications company Dentsu India expects a colossal rise in digital advertising in 2021.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...