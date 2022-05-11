Hawkish RBI resolved to keep inflation on a tight leash, more rate hikes likely

Taming consumer price inflation being the priority, the RBI is set to undertake a slew of policy measures, including fresh rate hikes, in the next six to eight months. Top sources said the stance reversal from the accommodative, growth-oriented approach during the pandemic is complete, with the global trends pushing the central bank to shift gears and target inflation.

“Central banks globally are now being forced to act and they would probably get inflation down by killing whatever demand is there the world over,” said sources. Central banks are now going to drive down their economies and whatever little demand is there will be killed. “Stagflation is upon the world and one can only pray that it does not impact India in the days to come,” sources added.

The off-cycle rate hike earlier this month was explained as a measure to spread out the impact of a bigger and consolidated rate hike.

“The RBI could have waited for the scheduled MPC meetings in June and August and jammed in a big policy rate hike at these two meetings. But the RBI decided to spread it out to minimise the pain on the economy,” sources added.

This is a start of the reversal of the pandemic measures that included large interest rate cuts. “The RBI was hoping to ease out the pandemic measures gradually to help the economy. Now that higher than expected inflation is upon us, the RBI is not doing some extraordinary hikes. The central bank is only reversing pandemic measures. What will happen in June will be decided by June forecasts,” said sources.

However, sources said the macroeconomic picture now is much better than what was seen in 2013, when there was US Fed’s taper tantrum. India’s current account deficit, which is estimated at 1.5 per cent, is really in control and gold imports have fallen. “On the external sector, we are strongly buffered,” said sources.

FALLING RUPEE

Meanwhile , sources also said that the rupee sinking to an all-time low on Monday —breaching the crucial 77 mark to a US dollar despite RBI’s heavy intervention in the market — had nothing to do with capital flows, but “is more a reaction to the global spillovers”.

“You look at yuan. It is going down everyday and they [China] are not looking to defend it. They are letting it fall freely. It is futile for us to do anything. However, the RBI is keen that rupee remains stable and orderly market conditions prevail,” sources noted while admitting that the RBI was only focused on keeping the local currency stable.

It was highlighted that foreign direct investment (FDI) levels now are exactly at or above last year level, and is strong enough to fund current account deficit on its own. As regards FII flows, although there are outflows on the equity side, there is now FII interest in debt segment.