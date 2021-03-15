HC orders release of bank accounts belonging to family members of a GST assessee

The Bombay High Court has held that bank accounts related to family members of GST assessee should not be attached.

This ruling has come after the Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Custom (CBIC) in a circular dated February 23 said that “remedy of attachment (of property including bank account) needs to be restored to with utmost circumspection and with maximum care and caution”. It normally should not be invoked in cases of technical nature and should be resorted to mainly in cases where there is an evasion of tax or where wrongfully passed on.

Dharmesh Gandhi had approached the High Court after nine bank accounts of his family members and his were provisionally attached by GST Department. The court noted that only three accounts belong to the Gandhi, while rest were of family members.

After going through arguments and counter arguments, the division bench quoted some portion of ruling in the similar matter of Siddhart Mandavia Vs. Union of India (November, 2020) by the same court. According to the ruling, “It goes without saying that pre-assessment attachment of property, including bank account, even if provisional, is a drastic measure. Its sole purpose is to protect the interest of government revenue. It cannot be used as a punitive measure. It is a serious invasion into the private domain of a tax payer.”

Further, the same order observed that family members are not the taxpayers concerned here. “To be more specific there is no allegation or any averment made by the respondents that any money belonging to the petitioner or to his firm have been credited into the joint accounts of the petitioner with his wife or with his minor son or into the account of his wife,” the order had said.

Based on this ruling, last week the division bench in the present matter ordered six bank accounts belonging to family members of the taxpayers to be released. Also, with regard to accounts belonging to the taxpayers, the bench permitted the petitioner to file an objection within seven days. Tax officials will have to dispose this application within three weeks from the date of filing of objections.

Aditya Singhania, Partne at Singhania’s GST Consultancy & Co, quoted two rulings by Gujarat High Court where it was held that attachment of bank account and trading assets should be resorted to only as a last resort and attachment of property/bank account can be effected only against taxable person and not against its directors.

Now, the Finance Bill, 2021 proposes provisional attachment of person involved with taxable person retains the benefits of specified transactions. In fact the power of provisional attachment has been proposed to widen enough in order to protect the revenue right from the initiation of proceedings under assessment, inspection, search, seizure, arrest, demand and recovery.

“Even though the power has been widened, the usage of provisional attachment may be seen only in extraordinary cases as per the Guidelines issued by CBIC, due to the increase in compliance rate in light of various measures taken by the Government recently which puts checks and balances in order to ensure timely filing of returns, payments, e-waybill compliance, reconciliation between statements vis-à-vis returns, etc,” Singhania said.