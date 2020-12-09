HC strikes down GST demand notice sent on e-mail

The Tax Department expects assesses to follow rules and regulations. But what happens when the Department itself fails to follow the rules?

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has asked the Tax Department to follow the procedure prescribed for communications to assessses, while it struck down the demand/summary order pertaining to financial years 2018-19 and 2019-2020 for the assessee as the statutory procedure prescribed for communicating a show-cause notice/order under the GST law was not followed.

Section 142 of the CGST Act deals with notice and order for demand. Here, it has been clearly said that a summary of the order issued various Sections of the Act “shall be uploaded electronically in Form GST DRC-07, specifying therein the amount of tax, interest and penalty payable by the person chargeable with tax.” The order referred here will be treated as the notice for recovery. Taking cognizance of this provision, the Court said, “The only mode prescribed for communicating the show-cause notice/order is by way of uploading the same on the website of the Revenue Department.”

The petitioner had submitted that foundational show-cause notice/orders were never communicated to him. When the court asked the Department for the reasons thereof, it replied show-cause notice/orders were communicated to petitioner on his E-mail address, and despite receiving the same the petitioner failed to file any response.

However, the lawyer for the petitioner argued that the provisions statutorily obliges the Tax Department to communicate show-cause notice/orders by uploading the same on the website of the Revenue Department so that the aggrieved person can have access to the same and be aware of reasons behind the demand to enable the aggrieved person to avail alternative remedy before the higher forum under CGST Act.

The court observed that the State in its reply, has failed to provide any material to show that the impugned show-cause notice/order was uploaded on the Revenue Department’s website. “It is trite principle of law that when a particular procedure is prescribed to perform a particular act, then all other procedures/modes except the one prescribed are excluded. This principle becomes all the more stringent when statutorily prescribed as is the case herein,” the Court said.