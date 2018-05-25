HDK wins trust vote with backing of 117 MLAs

Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy won the floor test in the Karnataka Assembly following a walkout by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday. He won through a voice vote with the backing of 117 MLAs present and voting.

The floor test was a mere formality after the BJP, led by BS Yeddyurappa walked out demanding a farm-loan waiver by the end of the day. The floor test brought the curtains down on the political uncertainty in the State.

The next item on the agenda for the JD(S)-Congress coalition is a ministry expansion, which is set to take place in the next few days. The allies have indicated that the JD(S) will get 12 portfolios (including CM), while the Congress will get 22 berths (including Speaker).

Speaker’s election

Earlier, Suresh Kumar of the BJP, who had filed a nomination for the Speaker’s post, withdrew it at the last minute, paving the way for the unanimous election of the Congress’ KR Ramesh Kumar as Speaker.

Soon after the Speaker’s election, bonhomie prevailed in the House for a while as members, cutting across party lines, praised Kumar, who had been the Speaker earlier, as well.

Kumar reciprocated and thanked the BJP for making him Speaker unanimously. He asked all the parties to uphold the dignity of the House.

Soon after the Speaker’s election, Kumaraswamy moved the motion of confidence. When the Speaker allowed Kumaraswamy and Yeddyurappa to speak, a bitter exchange took place on the Assembly floor.

Conceding the previous alliance with BJP was wrong, Kumaraswamy said he was guilty of joining hands with BJP to form a government earlier. He said the decision had pained his father, former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda.

“Yes I am guilty of taking political decisions that have pained my father. My father had to be admitted to the hospital,” he said.