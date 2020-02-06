Health cover: IRDAI to make disclosure of hospital quality parameters mandatory

When buying health cover, you may soon get to know some parameters of quality of empanelled hospitals.

With a view to improve information flow to policyholders about hospitals engaged by insurers and Third Party Administrators (TPAs), the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) is planning to make it mandatory for insurers to disclose key quality parameters of hospitals.

According to an exposure draft released by the regulator, insurers and TPAs will have to disclose doctor-bed ratio, nurse-bed ratio, doctor — patient bed ratio in ICU, C-Section rate, average length of stay, among others.

Apart from this, total bed strength in a hospital, number of doctors, total number of qualified nurses, beds in intensive care units, doctors and nurses available exclusively for intensive care unit patients should also be disclosed.

The policyholders, who wish to know these details will be allowed to access relevant information on the portal of respective insurer and TPA.

The regulator is likely to come up with a final order in about a couple of months, according to official sources.