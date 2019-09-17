Heart-burn for pharma firms: After Valsartan, FDA red-flags Ranitidine for cancer-causing impurity

My Five: Farshid Cooper
Farshid CooperMD, Spenta Corporation1 I am an early riser and my day begins at 6 am. It starts with a glass of ...
First, the alarm was sounded for the presence of a “probable” cancer-causing substance in Valsartan, used to treat blood pressure and heart failure. And now, a similar concern has been expressed by the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) on heart-burn drug Ranitidine.
Over the weekend, the USFDA said that “some Ranitidine medicines, including some products commonly known as the brand-name drug Zantac, contain a nitrosamine impurity called N-nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA) at low levels.” NDMA is classified as a probable human carcinogen (a substance that could cause cancer) based on results from laboratory tests, the regulatory authority said. And while the agency was working with international regulators and industry to determine the source of this impurity in Ranitidine, it did not stop people from taking the medicine and advised them to talk to their doctors if they wished to discontinue it.
In India, Ranitidine has multiple producers, as did Valsartan. And the spotlight is on the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) to see how it advises doctors prescribing these medicines.
“The impurity is minimal, but the DCGI needs to get it checked and get pharmaceutical companies to submit data on these drugs,” said Ravi Wankhedkar, former President of the Indian Medical Association. There has been no advisory to doctors yet from the drug regulator’s office, he told BusinessLine, adding that the situation was similar with Valsartan. Doctors continue to to prescribe both drugs, he added.
The size of the Ranatidine market is pegged at ₹730 crore a year (including combinations of the drug), with over 180 generic versions in the market, according to data from AIOCD-AWACS. A host of companies including Cadila Pharma, GlaxoSmithKline, JB Chemicals and Zydus Cadila sell versions of the drug. Interestingly, Sanofi, which sells Zantac globally, does not sell it in India.
The USFDA’s red-flag on Valsartan, too, saw several drug regulators issue cautionary directives.
In India, the Valsartan market was pegged at ₹263 crore a year, with over 50 manufacturers, including Novartis, Cipla, Lupin and Torrent, making generic versions and combinations.
NDMA is an environmental contaminant found in water and foods. In the case of Valsartan, the impurity trail seemed to trace back to the active pharmaceutical ingredient sourced largely from China and India. Companies including Hetero and Aurobindo recalled their products.
The FDA action on Ranitidine came about following an investigation of NDMA and other nitrosamine impurities in blood pressure and heart failure medicines called Angiotensin II Receptor Blockers (ARBs) since last year. In the case of ARBs, the FDA has recommended recalls as it discovered unacceptable levels of nitrosamines.
The FDA is evaluating whether the low levels of NDMA in Ranitidine pose a risk to patients. “Patients should be able to trust that their medicines are as safe as they can be and that the benefits of taking them outweigh any risk to their health. Although NDMA may cause harm in large amounts, the levels the FDA is finding in Ranitidine from preliminary tests barely exceed amounts you might expect to find in common foods,” it said.
Farshid CooperMD, Spenta Corporation1 I am an early riser and my day begins at 6 am. It starts with a glass of ...
Climate change is one of the defining issues of our time and one of the world’s most urgent health threats.“In ...
Increased healthcare spend and improved facilities will reduce doctor-patient friction
Integrated medicine can combine the best of different methodologies to benefit patients
A new wheat variety is to be introduced into an over-supplied market; unless the excess production is cleared ...
They have been receiving only 50 per cent of the total agriculture credit from banks
MCX Crude (₹3,928) October futures contract of crude oil, which has been trading within a range between ₹3,850 ...
The mergers will fold 10 PSBs into four. What will it mean for investors?
People, people everywhere, but not one to connect with. Urban Indians, especially the young, are sinking into ...
The former CAG on the autonomy of institutes, pliable bureaucrats and how you don’t need a Sachin Tendulkar to ...
“Flowers?!” Bins exclaims. “Neem tree leaves? What’s going on?” I sigh in a theatrical way. “What would you ...
On September 14, 60 years ago, the Soviet probe Luna 2 crashed on the moon. It was the first man-made object ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Madhukar Kamath, Chairman Emeritus of DDB Mudra, receives the AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award today (September ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...
Driving for cab aggregators isn’t appealing any longer to drivers
Online players are taking steps to protect their seller-partners
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports