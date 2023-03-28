Despite the global turmoil, hiring intent in India has increased over the past year. In comparison to the same quarter (April-June) the previous year, hiring intent in Q1 FY23-24 is 10 per cent higher, according to a report by TeamLease Services.

The ‘Employment Outlook Report’ showed that close to 64 per cent of employers (compared to 54 per cent in Q1 2022) were keen to increase their resource pool across industries. However, compared to Q4 FY22-23, the hiring outlook has witnessed a 4 per cent dip.

According to the report, Q1 is projecting a strong outlook, especially for entry- and junior-level employees, in both services (73 per cent and 71 per cent, respectively) and manufacturing (49 per cent and 55 per cent, respectively) sectors. The outlook for mid-level in services (54 per cent) and manufacturing (32 per cent) is also balanced.

Kartik Narayan, CEO, Staffing, TeamLease Services, said, “Industries around the world, including those in India, have been severely affected by the current global unrest, which has resulted in large-scale layoffs, a hiring freeze, and an imminent economic downturn.”

Despite this, hiring prospects in India have continued to improve over the past year, with 64 per cent of employers in the services and manufacturing industries expressing a positive outlook on hiring. The main reason for this is the changing global investment dynamics and the precautionary measures that businesses are taking, he added.

In terms of business size, large organisations in the services (86 per cent) and manufacturing (73 per cent) sectors have weathered the recession well and have higher levels of hiring intent than in the previous quarter. Across the two quarters and sizes of companies, the services sector has higher levels of hiring intent than the manufacturing sector.

The report further said that for candidates looking for jobs in the services sector, the hiring spree is led by telecommunications (96 per cent), financial services (93 per cent), ecommerce and allied start-ups (89 per cent), retail (87 per cent), and education services (83 per cent).

On the other hand, in the manufacturing sector the prominent recruiters are healthcare and pharmaceuticals (91 per cent), FMCG (89 per cent), and EV and infrastructure (73 per cent), it added.