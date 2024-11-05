Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) on Tuesday said its domestic wholesales (dispatches to dealers) grew by around 20 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to 5,53,120 units in October, as compared with 4,62,747 units in the same month last year.

HMSI has achieved the remarkable feat of one-crore cumulative two-wheeler sales in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Chhattisgarh during the month, it said, adding that the company also achieved the milestone of selling 50-lakh units in Karnataka, underscoring its position as the preferred choice for two-wheeler buyers in the southern State.

Meanwhile, another Japanese subsidiary, Suzuki Motorcycle India, also reported an all time high sales of 1,04,940 units in the domestic market in October, a growth of more than 24 per cent y-o-y , as compared with 84,302 units in October 2023.

“Reaching this record in sales is an important milestone for all of us at Suzuki. This growth reflects our team’s hard work and trust of our customers as they continue to ride a Suzuki two-wheeler. We will continue to provide exceptional experiences to customers across India,” Kenichi Umeda, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India, said.

Robust demand

Last week, country’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer, Hero MotoCorp also reported a healthy growth of more than 17 per cent y-o-y in its domestic sales to 6,57,403 units in October as compared with 5,59,766 units in October 2023.

“This significant growth was primarily driven by robust demand from key urban and rural areas, particularly in the 100cc and 125cc segment during the festive period,” the company had said.

Hero MotoCorp also achieved its highest-ever retail sales during the recent 32-day festive period, starting from Navratri with 15.98 lakh units, a jump of 14 per cent y-o-y as compared to 14 lakh units of scooters and motorcycles in the festive season of 2023.

TVS Motor Company had reported a growth of 13 per cent y-o-y in its domestic sales to 3,90,489 units in October as compared with 3,44,957 units in the corresponding month last year.

‘Bullet’ maker Royal Enfield also achieved highest-ever monthly sales figures in the history of the brand with sales of 1,01,886 units in the domestic market, a jump of 26 per cent y-o -y as against 80,958 units October 2023.