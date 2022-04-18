House panel enquires into increase in fertiliser prices, Centre blames global reasons

New Delhi, April 18

The Chemiclas and Fertilizers Standing Committee, headed by DMK MP Kanimozhi, has started examining the reasons for the increase in fertilisers prices. In its first meeting on the ‘Availability and Price volatility of fertilisers in the context of present international situation’, the panel held a discussion with the representatives of Department of Fertilizers here on Monday.

Sources in the panel told BusinessLine that the department officials told them that the Centre is aware of the situation and has increased the subsidy on fertilisers by 25 per cent compared to last year. “The problem is that 25 per cent increase in subsidy does not mean anything for farmers as the prices have increased between 80 to 140 per cent due to various reasons,” a member in the panel said.

‘Awaiting detailed response’

The Centre is learnt to have discussed global reasons such as the increase in crude oil prices, war in Ukraine and decrease in import of some essential fertiliser ingredients from China due to price hike in the neighbouring country. “We have asked the department some questions. We will wait for detailed replies into issues such as delay in announcing the nutrient-based subsidy,” another member said.

The Opposition members in the panel have sought for increased subsidy in the wake of the increase in prices. The Opposition had tried to use the issue in Uttar Pradesh during the recently held Assembly elections. “Increase in fertiliser prices is a national issues. It has impacted the lives of farmers. The Centre has no answers to our pointed questions,” the member said.

The panel is likely to meet the officials of Commerce and Petroleum ministries too on the issue. Farmers’ representatives and fertiliser manufacturers will also be consulted during the process, a source in the panel said. “We will try to submit the report during the monsoon session,” the member added.