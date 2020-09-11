Housing Ministry launches Climate Smart Cities Assessment Framework 2.0

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) on Friday launched the Climate Smart Cities Assessment Framework (CSCAF) 2.0, along with the ‘Streets for People Challenge’ in a virtual event organised by the Smart Cities Mission.

The objective of CSCAF is to provide a roadmap for cities for combating Climate Change while planning and implementing their actions, including investments, said Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Housing and Urban Affairs.

The framework has 28 indicators across five categories: (i) Energy and Green Buildings, (ii) Urban Planning, Green Cover and Biodiversity, (iii) Mobility and Air Quality, (iv) Water Management and (v) Waste Management.

The Climate Centre for Cities under National Institute of Urban Affairs (NIUA) is supporting MoHUA in implementation of CSCAF.

Meanwhile, the Streets for People Challenge is the response to the need for making our cities more pedestrian friendly.

“The Challenge builds on the advisory issued by MoHUA for the holistic planning for pedestrian-friendly market spaces, earlier this year. The Challenge will support cities across the country to develop a unified vision of streets for people in consultation with stakeholders and citizens,” said the official statement.

It aims to inspire cities to create walking-friendly and vibrant streets through quick, innovative, and low-cost measures.

All cities participating in the challenge shall be encouraged to use the ‘test-learn-scale’ approach to initiate both, flagship and neighbourhood walking interventions, the statement added.