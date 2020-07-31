Housing Ministry releases Affordable Rental Housing Complexes Knowledge Pack

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) on Friday released Affordable Rental Housing Complexes (ARHCs) Knowledge Pack (AKP) via a video conference.

“In line with Prime Minister’s clarion call of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’, Union Cabinet on July 8, 2020, approved ARHCs as a sub scheme under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) to provide ease of living to urban migrants/poor,” said Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of State (Independent Charge), MoHUA.

ARHCs will be implemented through two models. Either by utilising existing government-funded vacant houses to convert into ARHCs through public-private partnership or by public agencies for a period of 25 years or construction, operation and maintenance of ARHCs by public/private entities on their own available vacant land for a period of 25 years.

“ARHC scheme has been framed after a series of consultations with concerned Central Ministries/Departments, States/UTs and other private/public stakeholders. AKP has been devised to provide support to all stakeholders in implementing ARHCs.

“A continued cooperation in successful implementation of this scheme will not only benefit urban migrants/poor in need but also accelerate entrepreneurship and investment in the rental housing market and give a boost to the economy. It will be a win-win-win model for all,” said the official release.

The function was attended by senior officers of State governments/UTs and representatives of Naredco, CREDAI, FICCI, CII and Assocham connected through webinar.

A mobile application of CREDAI — Awaas App and an e-Commerce Portal of Naredco — Housing For All was launched by the Housing Minister on the occasion. These online platforms will leverage technology and provide benefits to home buyers in changing market practices by providing effective solutions, the statement added.