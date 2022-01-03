Economy

Housing sales in India rise 71 per cent YoY; reach 90% of pre-Covid levels

Abhishek Law New Delhi | Updated on January 03, 2022

Mumbai–MMR saw the highest sales of 76,400 units   -  iStockphoto

Of the new launches, the mid-segment (₹40 lakh-₹80 lakh) had the maximum share at 39 per cent

India’s residential real estate saw a 71 per cent rise in sales year-on-year in 2021 (January – December) with nearly 2.37 lakh units being sold across the seven key markets that include Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune and Kolkata. Sales stood at 90 per cent of pre-Covid levels (2019).

Mumbai – MMR or the Mumbai Metropolitan Region saw the highest sales of 76400 units; followed by the Delhi – NCR or National Capital Region with 40,050 units. On a YoY basis, Hyderabad reported the highest absorption, of 197 per cent (2021 vs 2020). (See Chart 1)

According to ANAROCK data, new launches saw an 85 per cent jump YoY to around 2,37,000 units (up from 1,28,000 in 2020). These were nearly pre-Covid level numbers.

Of the new launches, the mid-segment (₹40 lakh-₹80 lakh) had the maximum share at 39 per cent followed by the affordable segment (priced under ₹40 lakh) with a 26 per cent share. Property launches in the ₹80 lakh to ₹1.5 crore price bracket had a 25 per cent share.

Amongst cities, Mumbai-MMR and Pune together accounted for over 76 per cent of the new supply in 2021. On a city-wise basis, Kolkata and Hyderabad saw an increase in new supply by 290 per cent and 144 per cent, respectively. (See Chart 2)

Increase in property prices likely

“That launches were back to pre-Covid levels is very significant, and housing sales fell short of 2019 by a mere 10 per cent (are positive indicators). Of the four quarters, Q4 2021 (October – December) was by far the best, with housing sales in the top 7 cities attaining a new high, since 2015. Nearly 90,860 units were sold,” Anuj Puri, Chairman, ANAROCK Group, said.

According to him, input cost pressure and supply chain issues may induce a 5-8 per cent increase in property prices. End-users will remain the dominant market force, and peripheral areas of the larger cities will continue to see both supply and demand traction.

Average residential property prices across the top cities increased by 3-5 per cent in 2021 compared to 2020. Bengaluru and MMR witnessed the highest price rise of 5 per cent each while Chennai and Kolkata saw a 3 per cent increase.

Increased launches and overall absorption in the top 7 cities in 2021, when compared to 2020, resulted in minor changes in available inventory. However, compared to 2019, there has been a 2 per cent reduction in available inventory by the end of 2021.

Data indicates that the seven major cities together have an unsold stock of around 6,38,000 units in 2021-end. Among the cities, the MMR and NCR areas saw a YoY decline of 10 per cent and 5 per cent, respectively.

Grade-A developers are expected to increase their market share, and sales will come back to the pre-pandemic levels of 2019.

City-wise absorption (in units) and Y-o-Y percentage change

City Name

2021

2020

%Change (2020 Vs 2021)

Q4-2021

Q4-2020

%Change (Q4-2020 Vs Q4-2021)

NCR

40,050

23,210

73%

17,580

7,760

127%

MMR

76,400

44,320

72%

27,680

17,600

57%

Bengaluru

33,080

24,910

33%

12,300

7,900

56%

Pune

35,980

23,460

53%

11,930

9,260

29%

Hyderabad

25,410

8,560

197%

11,030

3,570

209%

Chennai

12,530

6,740

86%

4,680

2,460

90%

Kolkata

13,080

7,150

83%

5,660

2,350

141%

Total

2,36,530

1,38,350

71%

90,860

50,900

79%

Source: ANAROCK Research

City-wise new supply (in units) and Y-o-Y percentage change

City Name

2021

2020

%Change (2020 Vs 2021)

Q4-2021

Q4-2020

%Change (Q4-2020 Vs Q4-2021)

NCR

31,710

18,530

71%

12,720

5,520

57%

MMR

56,880

30,290

88%

18,680

11,910

36%

Bengaluru

30,650

21,420

43%

8,580

6,400

34%

Pune

39,870

23,920

67%

10,840

11,200

-3%

Hyderabad

51,470

21,110

144%

15,320

12,820

16%

Chennai

12,370

9,170

35%

1,670

3,930

-136%

Kolkata

13,750

3,530

290%

5,960

1,040

473%

Total

2,36,700

1,27,970

85%

73,770

52,820

40%

Source: ANAROCK Research

Published on January 03, 2022

