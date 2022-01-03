Housing sales in India rise 71 per cent YoY; reach 90% of pre-Covid levels

India’s residential real estate saw a 71 per cent rise in sales year-on-year in 2021 (January – December) with nearly 2.37 lakh units being sold across the seven key markets that include Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune and Kolkata. Sales stood at 90 per cent of pre-Covid levels (2019).

Mumbai – MMR or the Mumbai Metropolitan Region saw the highest sales of 76400 units; followed by the Delhi – NCR or National Capital Region with 40,050 units. On a YoY basis, Hyderabad reported the highest absorption, of 197 per cent (2021 vs 2020). (See Chart 1)

According to ANAROCK data, new launches saw an 85 per cent jump YoY to around 2,37,000 units (up from 1,28,000 in 2020). These were nearly pre-Covid level numbers.

Of the new launches, the mid-segment (₹40 lakh-₹80 lakh) had the maximum share at 39 per cent followed by the affordable segment (priced under ₹40 lakh) with a 26 per cent share. Property launches in the ₹80 lakh to ₹1.5 crore price bracket had a 25 per cent share.

Amongst cities, Mumbai-MMR and Pune together accounted for over 76 per cent of the new supply in 2021. On a city-wise basis, Kolkata and Hyderabad saw an increase in new supply by 290 per cent and 144 per cent, respectively. (See Chart 2)

“That launches were back to pre-Covid levels is very significant, and housing sales fell short of 2019 by a mere 10 per cent (are positive indicators). Of the four quarters, Q4 2021 (October – December) was by far the best, with housing sales in the top 7 cities attaining a new high, since 2015. Nearly 90,860 units were sold,” Anuj Puri, Chairman, ANAROCK Group, said.

According to him, input cost pressure and supply chain issues may induce a 5-8 per cent increase in property prices. End-users will remain the dominant market force, and peripheral areas of the larger cities will continue to see both supply and demand traction.

Average residential property prices across the top cities increased by 3-5 per cent in 2021 compared to 2020. Bengaluru and MMR witnessed the highest price rise of 5 per cent each while Chennai and Kolkata saw a 3 per cent increase.

Increased launches and overall absorption in the top 7 cities in 2021, when compared to 2020, resulted in minor changes in available inventory. However, compared to 2019, there has been a 2 per cent reduction in available inventory by the end of 2021.

Data indicates that the seven major cities together have an unsold stock of around 6,38,000 units in 2021-end. Among the cities, the MMR and NCR areas saw a YoY decline of 10 per cent and 5 per cent, respectively.

Grade-A developers are expected to increase their market share, and sales will come back to the pre-pandemic levels of 2019.

City-wise absorption (in units) and Y-o-Y percentage change City Name 2021 2020 %Change (2020 Vs 2021) Q4-2021 Q4-2020 %Change (Q4-2020 Vs Q4-2021) NCR 40,050 23,210 73% 17,580 7,760 127% MMR 76,400 44,320 72% 27,680 17,600 57% Bengaluru 33,080 24,910 33% 12,300 7,900 56% Pune 35,980 23,460 53% 11,930 9,260 29% Hyderabad 25,410 8,560 197% 11,030 3,570 209% Chennai 12,530 6,740 86% 4,680 2,460 90% Kolkata 13,080 7,150 83% 5,660 2,350 141% Total 2,36,530 1,38,350 71% 90,860 50,900 79%

City-wise new supply (in units) and Y-o-Y percentage change City Name 2021 2020 %Change (2020 Vs 2021) Q4-2021 Q4-2020 %Change (Q4-2020 Vs Q4-2021) NCR 31,710 18,530 71% 12,720 5,520 57% MMR 56,880 30,290 88% 18,680 11,910 36% Bengaluru 30,650 21,420 43% 8,580 6,400 34% Pune 39,870 23,920 67% 10,840 11,200 -3% Hyderabad 51,470 21,110 144% 15,320 12,820 16% Chennai 12,370 9,170 35% 1,670 3,930 -136% Kolkata 13,750 3,530 290% 5,960 1,040 473% Total 2,36,700 1,27,970 85% 73,770 52,820 40%

