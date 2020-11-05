How soon will the economy recover?

As India opens up its economy gradually after the pandemic-induced lockdown, the biggest question in everybody’s mind is how quickly will the economy recover?

High-frequency indicators, the government claims, is showing a quick V-Shaped recovery. But some experts argue that it is too early to come to that conclusion. They say that the increased consumption is more on account of pent-up demand and it may fall after the festival season.

Is India’s economic recovery sustainable? – that is the topic of discussion for the next BusinessLine Knowledge Series webinar scheduled at 3 pm on November 9. Dr C Rangarajan, former Governor, Reserve Bank of India, and former Chairman, Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council, who has played a pivotal role in India’s liberalisation, will be the guest speaker.

He will be in conversation with Raghuvir Srinivasan, Editor, BusinessLine, and share his thoughts on how sustainable India’s economic recovery is, the pitfalls that could smother this nascent recovery, and what more needs to be done to regain the growth momentum.

Please click on http://bit.ly/BLKSEDIT to register and participate in the free webinar.