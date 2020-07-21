HRD Ministry launches Manodarpan to focus on mental health of students

Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank HRD on Tuesday launched Manodarpan, an initiative to focus on the mental and emotional well-being of the students, teachers and parents.

The initiative covering a wide range of activities in the form of audios, videos etc will provide psychological support to students for their mental health and well-being during the Covid outbreak and beyond.

“Manodarpan’s objective is to support students, teachers and parents. The portal will help them in guiding on how to cope stress in these testing times,” said Pokhriyal.

He also appealed to all the students, teachers and parents across the country to join the initiative to keep a healthy lifestyle and lead a stress free life.

Minister of State for HRD, Sanjay Dhotre, Secretaries of the Department of Higher Education and the School Education and Literacy and senior officials of the Ministry were also be present during the virtual launch of the portal.

The ‘Manodarpan’ initiative has been included in the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan as a part of strengthening human capital and increasing productivity and efficient reform and initiatives for the education sector.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 12 launched the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, a stimulus package for revitalising the economy of India post Covid-19 outbreak.