The Income-Tax Department, on Tuesday, conducted a ‘survey operation’ at the BBC offices in Delhi and Mumbai. While tax officials said the survey is part of an investigation into the matter of tax evasion and the ruling BJP justified it, Opposition parties condemned the action, underlining that it is linked to a documentary critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Various organisations that back journalists, including the Editors Guild and Press Club of India, expressed concern.

Meanwhile, London-headquartered BBC said that it was “fully co-operating” with the authorities. “We hope to have this situation resolved as soon as possible,” said a short statement.

The survey started early in the day at BBC’s offices in Delhi and Mumbai, during which employees were asked to deposit their mobile phones. The action, said sources, was initiated by the Director General of the Income-Tax Department. The department is looking at documents related to the business operations of the public broadcaster and its Indian arm, they said, adding that the investigation is linked to international taxation issues of BBC subsidiary companies.

The Income-Tax Department is yet to issue official statement on this issue. The survey has been undertaken weeks after BBC aired the two-part documentary, ‘India: The Modi Question’.

The Ruling BJP accused the BBC of unleashing venomous reporting against India, and alleged that its propaganda and the Congress’ agenda go together. Party’s national spokesperson, Gaurav Bhatia, said the government agency should be allowed to do its job, adding that the timing of the action was not decided by any government or outside power. “If any company is working inside the country’s territory, then they have to abide by the laws of the land. If they have done nothing wrong, then they should not be afraid of any action,” he said.

The Congress termed the action as “intimidation tactics”, and alleged that the action shows that the Modi government is scared of criticism. Party’s senior leader Jairam Ramesh said: “We are seeking JPC to investigate Adani matter and the government is behind BBC. Veenash Kale Viprit Buddhi (adverse time comes with perverse thinking),” he said.

Priyanka Chaturvedi, MP of Shiv Sena, said in a tweet that raiding the BBC office is blatant, motivated and obvious reaction by the BJP government. “Nothing surprises anymore, yet another arm twisting idea to silence dissenting voices,” she said.

Mehbooba Mufti, President of JKPDP, in a tweet, said that cause and effect of raids on the BBC office is quite obvious. “GOI is brazenly hounding those who speak the truth. Be it opposition leaders, media, activists or anyone else for that matter. The gloves are off & there is a price one pays for fighting for truth,” she said.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit