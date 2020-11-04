I-T refunds ₹1.29 lakh crore issued to 39.49 lakh taxpayers

The Income Tax department has issued refunds worth over ₹1.29 lakh crore to more than 39 lakh taxpayers so far this fiscal.

This includes Personal Income Tax (PIT) refunds amounting to ₹34,820 crore and corporate tax refunds aggregating to ₹94,370 crore during this period.

