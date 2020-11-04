Economy

I-T refunds ₹1.29 lakh crore issued to 39.49 lakh taxpayers

PTI New Delhi | Updated on November 04, 2020 Published on November 04, 2020

The Income Tax department has issued refunds worth over ₹1.29 lakh crore to more than 39 lakh taxpayers so far this fiscal.

This includes Personal Income Tax (PIT) refunds amounting to ₹34,820 crore and corporate tax refunds aggregating to ₹94,370 crore during this period.

“CBDT issues refunds of over ₹1,29,190 crore to more than 39.49 lakh taxpayers between 1st April, 2020 to 3rd November, 2020. Income tax refunds of ₹34,820 crore have been issued in 37,55,428 cases & corporate tax refunds of ₹94,370 crore have been issued in 1,93,059 cases, Income Tax department said in a tweet.

income tax
