I-T refunds to the tune of ₹1.37 lakh crore issued to 1.27 cr taxpayers

PTI New Delhi | Updated on December 15, 2021

This includes 90.95 lakh refunds of Assessment Year 2021-22, amounting to ₹18,848.60 crore

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has issued refunds of over ₹1,36,779 crore to more than 1.27 crore taxpayers from April 1 to December 13, the Income Tax Department said on Wednesday.

"CBDT issues refunds of over ₹1,36,779 crore to more than 1.27 crore taxpayers from April 1, 2021 to December 13, 2021. Income tax refunds of ₹46,438 crore have been issued in 1,25,34,644 cases & corporate tax refunds of ₹90,340 crore have been issued in 2,02,705 cases," the Income Tax department tweeted.

This includes 90.95 lakh refunds of Assessment Year (AY) 2021-22, amounting to ₹18,848.60 crore, it said.

Published on December 15, 2021

income tax
Income Tax E-filing
