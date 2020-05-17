IATA agents seek stimulus for travel and tourism sector

The IATA Agents Association has urged the Prime Minister to announce an economic stimulus package for the nation’s travel and tourism industry, to stem the revenue and job loss in the sector.

Biji Eapen, national president of the association, said thousands of e-signatures from industry stakeholders across the country have been submitted to the Prime Minister seeking the protection of salaries, incomes and jobs. They have sought interest free loans to enable the industry to resume operations.

The association also sought a moratorium on interest payments of all existing business/working capital loans for the next 12 months and a reduction in power charges for the sector.