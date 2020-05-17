Economy

IATA agents seek stimulus for travel and tourism sector

Our Bureau Kochi | Updated on May 17, 2020 Published on May 17, 2020

The IATA Agents Association has urged the Prime Minister to announce an economic stimulus package for the nation’s travel and tourism industry, to stem the revenue and job loss in the sector.

Biji Eapen, national president of the association, said thousands of e-signatures from industry stakeholders across the country have been submitted to the Prime Minister seeking the protection of salaries, incomes and jobs. They have sought interest free loans to enable the industry to resume operations.

The association also sought a moratorium on interest payments of all existing business/working capital loans for the next 12 months and a reduction in power charges for the sector.

Published on May 17, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Revive economy without pressure on fiscal deficit: Ex-RBI gov Subbarao