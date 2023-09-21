The Information & Broadcasting Ministry on Thursday asked private TV channels to refrain from giving platform to views of individuals linked with terrorism charges and belong to organizations which have been proscribed by law. It added that private TV channels must adhere to the provisions of the Cable Television Networks Act.

The Ministry said that TV channels are advised to refrain from “giving any platform to the agenda of persons of such background with serious charges of terrorism and belonging to organizations which are outlawed”

Comments detrimental to sovereignty

“It has come to the notice of this Ministry that a person in a foreign country against whom there are serious cases of crime including terrorism, belonging to an organization which has been outlawed in India was invited for a discussion on a TV channel wherein the said person made several comments/remarks which were detrimental to the sovereignty/integrity of the country, security of India, friendly relations of India with a foreign state,” the Ministry noted.

“While the Government upholds media freedom and respects its rights under the Constitution, the content telecast by TV channels must adhere to the provisions of the CTN Act, 1995, including sub-section (2) of Section 20,” the advisory added.