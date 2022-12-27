As part of the Digital India initiative, the Information & Broadcasting Ministry is looking at digitisation of the Registrar of Newspapers for India (RNI) in a bid to reduce processing time for applicants. Sources said that this is expected to be completed by March next year.

“We expect to complete digitisation of RNI before or by March 31, 2023. We believe this will reduce the processing time considerably which currently takes 4-5 months. Infact we have been putting efforts to reduce the pendency, “ a top official said.

Revamping content

Meanwhile, Prasar Bharati is also stepping up focus on inking content licensing and syndication deals for its content to be showcased on OTT platforms, officials added. It has been focusing on revamping and refreshing its content in recent times such as the recently released historical show Swaraj.

The Prasar Bharati Board had in 2021 approved the syndication policy for monetisation of archival and premium content of AIR and DD. It outlines that syndication deals with third parties will be done through e-auction to get maximum market value. Sources added that Prasar Bharati will also focus on making high quality content in the general entertainment space.

Space audits

Under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, the I & B Ministry has been focusing on conducting space audits and disposal of scrap. Sources said space audit of buildings and efficient management by the Ministry has led to vacating of space of over 11 lakh sq feet in recent times. The space audit has been done at the buildings of the Ministry and its media units across various cities. This has led to spaces getting vacated in cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Thiruvananthapuram, Jabalpur. Chandigarh, Amritsar, Panaji, Chennai, Hyderabad, Thrissur among others.

The key focus of space audits has been on achieving space efficiency as well as co-location of various arms of the Ministry for better synergy and effective dissemination of information, sources added.