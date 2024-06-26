The Information & Broadcasting Ministry is looking at ways to simplify the process of obtaining the mandatory self-declaration certificate (SDCs) for advertisements after various industry bodies highlighted the challenges being faced by the players in a meeting this week.

Sources said the Ministry, which met industry bodies on Tuesday, is likely to set up a committee that will collate industry’s views which will be part of the submissions made to the Supreme Court. The Ministry may also seek the view of the Solicitor General of India on the matter.

Industry’s concerns

The self-declaration norms came into effect on June 18. Industry players have since then been raising concerns about challenges being faced in releasing new ads due to glitches on the requisite portals to generate SDCs, with some defining it as a cumbersome process. Others have also raised concerns about confidentiality and lack of clarity on certain aspects.

“The Ministry officials were receptive to industry bodies’ concerns. Officials said that a committee will be set up which will collate submissions of all the industry bodies. These submissions and concerns will be part of the affidavit presented to the SC. The Solicitor General of India will also be apprised about the concerns and his views will also be sought on what steps can be taken to mitigate the challenges being faced by advertisers can be mitigated across sectors,“ a representative of an industry body told businessline.

The meeting was attended by various ad and media industry bodies including Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI), Indian Society of Advertisers (ISA), Indian Newspaper Society (INS), Digital News Publishers Association (DNPA) and Association of Radio Operators for India (AROI) among others. Industry chambers such as FICCI and CII also participated in the meeting.

Loss of revenues

Sources said the Ministry officials were apprised that there has been loss of revenues for publishers and media houses as the volumes of new ad releases have been impacted. They also highlighted various procedural and technical issues being faced for generating SDCs.

“Some industry bodies have suggested that the SDCs should be made mandatory for only ads of certain sectors such as healthcare or food products, which involve certain kinds of claims. It was also discussed whether advertisers can be mandated to submit an annual self-declaration certificate only once a year rather than for every new advertisement released,” a senior industry player, who attended the meeting stated.

Industry bodies also raised various other concerns including confidentiality as information regarding campaigns needs to be submitted ahead of the launch of the advertisements. Some industry bodies such as INS and IAMAI have already filed impleadment petitions in the case, which is set for hearing on July 9.

