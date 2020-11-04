I&B Ministry sets up committee to review norms on TV ratings

The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, on Wednesday, decided to set up a committee to review its existing guidelines for Television Rating agencies and look into various evolving dynamics concerning the television rating system.

“The committee shall carry out an appraisal of the existing system, examine TRAI recommendations notified from time to time, overall industry scenario and addressing the needs of the stakeholders, and make recommendations for a robust, transparent and accountable rating system through changes,” the Ministry stated in its order.

Prasar Bharti CEO Shashi S Vempati has been appointed as the Chairman of the committee. Other members include IIT Kanpur’s Dr Shalabh; DrRajkumar Upadhyay, ED, C-DOT; and Pulak Ghosh of the Centre for Public Policy . The committee has been asked to submit its report to the I&B Ministry within two months.

The government’s decision to appoint a committee to review the TRP system in the country comes at a time when allegations of TRP manipulation have emerged, putting the spotlight on the accuracy and credibility of the existing TRP measurement systems.

In its order, the I&B Ministry stated that the present guidelines on Television Rating Agencies in India were notified after detailed deliberations by the Parliamentary Committee, Committee on Television Rating Points (TRP) constituted by the MIB, and recommendations of Telecom Regulatory Authority of India.

“Based on the operation of the guidelines for a few years, there is need to have a fresh look on the guidelines, particularly keeping in view the recent recommendations of Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), technological advancements / interventions to address the system, and further strengthening of the procedures for a credible and transparent rating system,” the Ministry said in its order.

The committee will also study the past recommendations made by various forums on TRPs, and also study recent recommendations of TRAI on this issue. It has also been tasked to recommend steps to enhance competition in the sector.