I&B Ministry sets up committee to review norms on TV ratings

Apple’s iPad Air 2020: Best of the lot
This tablet almost beats the iPad Pro and is in a perfect compact size for both work and play
The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, on Wednesday, decided to set up a committee to review its existing guidelines for Television Rating agencies and look into various evolving dynamics concerning the television rating system.
“The committee shall carry out an appraisal of the existing system, examine TRAI recommendations notified from time to time, overall industry scenario and addressing the needs of the stakeholders, and make recommendations for a robust, transparent and accountable rating system through changes,” the Ministry stated in its order.
Prasar Bharti CEO Shashi S Vempati has been appointed as the Chairman of the committee. Other members include IIT Kanpur’s Dr Shalabh; DrRajkumar Upadhyay, ED, C-DOT; and Pulak Ghosh of the Centre for Public Policy . The committee has been asked to submit its report to the I&B Ministry within two months.
The government’s decision to appoint a committee to review the TRP system in the country comes at a time when allegations of TRP manipulation have emerged, putting the spotlight on the accuracy and credibility of the existing TRP measurement systems.
In its order, the I&B Ministry stated that the present guidelines on Television Rating Agencies in India were notified after detailed deliberations by the Parliamentary Committee, Committee on Television Rating Points (TRP) constituted by the MIB, and recommendations of Telecom Regulatory Authority of India.
“Based on the operation of the guidelines for a few years, there is need to have a fresh look on the guidelines, particularly keeping in view the recent recommendations of Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), technological advancements / interventions to address the system, and further strengthening of the procedures for a credible and transparent rating system,” the Ministry said in its order.
The committee will also study the past recommendations made by various forums on TRPs, and also study recent recommendations of TRAI on this issue. It has also been tasked to recommend steps to enhance competition in the sector.
This tablet almost beats the iPad Pro and is in a perfect compact size for both work and play
The pros & cons are obvious. Some ‘jugaad’ engineering may help create a safe EV ecosystem
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
How children without access to online education in Jharkhand and Bihar villages get their lessons
The healthy pick-up seen in the recent September quarter should continue
The company’s plans to de-commoditise the business and demand through the Centre’s water and sanitation ...
On April 1, four years back, piqued by the incessant jokes in the village at his expense, Bandu Barve decided ...
BL Research BureauThe stock of market behemoth Reliance Industries (RIL) crashed nearly 9 per cent on Monday ...
Fear dons new faces as a virus spooks the world. A Halloween special
A change of guard at the White House may calm fears in capitals and drawing rooms, but will not alter the ...
It’s the 90th birthday of Michael Collins, the third astronaut on the Apollo XI Mission, who stayed in the ...
Let loose those piercing, blood-curdling shrieks of laughter
The Fairtrade stamp on its clothing range will appeal to consumers who shop their values
In a bid to break the language barrier for micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as shops and ...
‘Federated-commerce’ will grow faster than e-commerce post Covid, feels ShopX’s Amit Sharma
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...