Insolvency regulator IBBI has suspended the registration of two Insolvency Professionals — Poonam Basak and Sutanu Sinha — in two separate disciplinary matters.

While Basak’s registration as an Insolvency Professional (IP) has been suspended for three years, Sinha’s registration as an IP has been suspended for one year, IBBI said in separate disciplinary orders published on its website.

Basak is a professional member of the Indian Institute of Insolvency Professionals of ICAI. Sinha is a professional Member of the Insolvency Professional Agency of Institute of Cost Accountants of India.

Meanwhile, IBBI has cancelled the registration of Vinodkumar Bhagvanji Bhogayata as a Valuer. He has been barred from seeking fresh registration as Registered Valuer with IBBI for a period of two years.

It maybe recalled that the Centre had authorised the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) to oversee the functioning of registered Valuers in the country.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit