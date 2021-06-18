IBBI crowdsources ideas for regulatory tweaks

Grapes of growth: Sahyadri’s fruitful proposition
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
The public can now help modify the regulations already put in place by the insolvency regulator Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code of India (IBBI) during the last five years since the enactment of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).
The regulator has now resorted to crowdsourcing of ideas to understand the important issues in the extant regulatory framework that hinder transactions and has sought alternative solutions to address them. This window will be open for comments from the public, including stakeholders, between June 17 and December 30 and the regulator intends to notify modified regulations by March 31 next year and bring them into force from April 1.
Such an exercise is seen as noteworthy by stakeholders of the insolvency ecosystem as it would enable every idea to reach the regulator.
It has been the endeavour of the IBBI to effectively engage stakeholders in the regulation making process. The process factors in ground realities, secures ownership of regulations and produces regulations robust and precise, relevant to the market needs at a particular time.
Till date, the IBBI has come up with about 13 regulations around various aspects of IBC framework. So far, the IBBI has introduced a corporate insolvency resolution process and the regime around individual insolvency is yet to be implemented fully, although provisions around personal guarantors have been put into effect.
Corporate and insolvency law experts feel that a lot of representation for regulatory change may come about in areas like Section 29A (ineligibility of promoters to submit resolution plans) and insolvency of personal guarantors etc.
Harish Kumar, Partner, L&L Partners, a law firm said that the expected public comments/representations are likely to revolve around various issues such as differential treatment under Sec 29A for defaulting promoters under different framework (restricted for CIRP/schemes of arrangements for corporate debtors in general but allowed for MSMEs under pre-pack framework or otherwise); permissibly of group insolvency; withdrawal of insolvency proceedings through settlement process under blessings of the NCLT/NCLAT even post submission of EOIs; and issues concerning multiple CIRP proceedings against principal borrower and its corporate guarantor(s).
Aseem Chawla, Managing Partner, ASC Legal, a law firm, said: “Better focus on the functioning of the Committee of Creditors and a professional approach in conceptualization of a resolution plan are important areas requiring consideration. Further with the ever increasing disciplinary cases the code of conduct relatable to resolution professionals equally requires some serious attention.”
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
While IEA’s net-zero goal by mid-century is desirable, for India it may be a tough proposition given its ...
An industry-driven initiative is rejuvenating waterbodies in Chennai
SEBI’s order on FT funds reveals lesser-known facets of debt fund performance
Caps on maturity of individual securities and checks on fresh investments in perpetual bonds are positives
Here is a four-basket framework for their financial plan
Time to stay alert as profit-booking and selling pressure can emerge at higher levels
Marjane Satrapi’s cult comic ‘Persepolis’ on a young Iranian girl negotiating teenage in the midst of war has ...
Celebrating Pride month with a round-up of podcasts offering a range of perspectives from the LGBTQ+ community
A 10,000-strong group of women has been spreading awareness about Covid-19 and the need for a jab
An abiding commitment to learning and a spirit of self-discovery turn young leaders into industry doyens
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How consumers are using e-commerce platforms to buy and research products
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Shaking off the pandemic-induced lull, brand campaigns return with new energy and themes ranging from Gay ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...