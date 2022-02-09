IBBI: Ravi Mital assumes charge as Chairperson

Insolvency regulator IBBI has said that its newly appointed Chairperson Ravi Mital assumed charge on Wednesday in the national capital.

A retired 1986 batch IAS officer of Bihar cadre, Mital, who has been appointed as IBBI Chief for five years, holds degrees of B.E. in Mechanical Engineering and M.Phil. in Environmental Science.

Prior to this, Mital superannuated from the position of Secretary, Department of Sports, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

He has also served as Secretary, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting and Special Secretary, Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance, an official release said.

He has also served on Boards of various organisations including State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, GIC Re etc. During his service, he has served in varied capacities in various Ministries and Departments of the Government, the release added.

Till Tuesday, IBBI Wholetime Member Navrang Saini was officiating as Chairperson of IBBI.