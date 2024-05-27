The CA Institute has urged its members to send their comments/suggestions to the Corporate Affairs Ministry (MCA) for proposed review of various existing rules framed under the Chartered Accountants Act 1949.

Members have been asked to submit their views on the website of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA), sources said.

Currently, MCA is inviting public comments on the proposed review of rules specified under the Chartered Accountants Act, 1949.

The Rules

The rules that are being reviewed are the Chartered Accountants (Election to the Council), Rules, 2006; the Chartered Accountants (Nomination of Members to the Council) Rules, 2006; the Chartered Accountants (Election Tribunal) Rules, 2006; the Appellate Authority (Allowances payable to and other terms and conditions of service of Chairperson and members and the manner of meeting expenditure of the Authority) Rules, 2006 and the Chartered Accountants (Procedures of Meetings of Quality Review Board and Terms and Conditions of Service and allowances of the Chairperson and members of the Board) Rules, 2006.