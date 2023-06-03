The CA Institute’s Central Council has approved the renewal of the existing mutual recognition agreement (MRA) with CPA Canada and CPA Ireland, Aniket Sunil Talati, President, Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has said.

The Central Council has also approved the renewal of MRA/MoUs with the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (SAICA), Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF), the National Board of Accountants and Auditors (Tanzania) and Qatar Financial Centre Authority, Talati said in his latest monthly video message to the CA Institute’s members.

The Union Cabinet had also recently approved a MoU between ICAI and CA Maldives, Talati said.

In April, ICAI and the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW) renewed their MoU, which had opened opportunities for the “appropriately qualified” member of both the institutes.

Expanding in US

In its pursuit of enhancing professional global presence, the ICAI’s central council has also approved the opening up of two new Representative Offices in the United States, Talati said.

These two Representative Offices will be in Philadelphia and Kansas, taking the overall count of Representative Offices in the US to nine. The current representative offices in the US are in Florida, Atlanta, Austin, Los Angeles, Michigan, New Jersey and North Carolina.

Earlier this week, Talati was in the US for the inauguration of a new ICAI Chapter in Seattle. Rajesh Adlakha, Deputy Consulate General of India to San Francisco was the Chief Guest for the inauguration event of ICAI’s Seattle chapter.

With this, ICAI now has nine chapters in the US—New York, San Francisco, Houston, New England, Washington D.C, Chicago, Dallas, Arizona and Seattle.

Expanding global footprint

Aniket Talati had soon after assuming charge at the helm of ICAI announced that CA Institute will go all out this year to increase the accounting profession’s global outreach and footprint to expand opportunities for its members.

Towards this end, ICAI is now in talks for MoUs/MRAs (Mutual Recognition Agreements) with various accounting bodies across the world, Talati said in March.

Building on the success of WCOA 2022, the ICAI is looking to forge more collaboration with international organisations in the accounting and related fields providing greater mobility and professional opportunities for Indian professionals.

“In the globalised era, it is essential to develop relations and collaborate with global accounting institutions to build professionals for the global economy”, Talati had recently said.