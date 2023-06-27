The CA Institute — the world’s largest accounting body by members and students — is set to rope in a brand ambassador as part of an image makeover to expand its global outreach and garner more opportunities for its members.

The move is also expected to bolster the trust of local stakeholders and society in the CA profession.

If the body’s central council okays the proposal on Friday, then it would be a first in its 74-year history, sources familiar with developments said. The ICAI will celebrate its 75th foundation day on July 1.

Most council members are keen to have Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan as brand ambassador, they added.

There is no official word on the choice, however, as there is still some distance to go before any formal announcement can be made.

It may be recalled that ICAI President Aniket Sunil Talati had, soon after assuming charge, said that the CA Institute would this year go all out to increase global outreach and footprint.

