In its first significant move following widespread concerns about work-life balance in corporate India, especially after the tragic death of an EY employee, the audit regulator ICAI has initiated steps to address the growing issue.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has established a dedicated group to recommend ways to improve work-life balance and reduce stress among Chartered Accountants.

The demise of 26-year-old Anna Sebastian, a chartered accountant employed with audit firm S R Batliboi & Co (SRBC), an EY Global member firm, has sparked a national conversation about the intense pressures many professionals face, particularly in industries with demanding work cultures.

This CA Institute initiative responds to increasing concerns about the pressures faced by professionals in high-stress environments, which can negatively impact both personal health and professional effectiveness.

Sebastian’s parents alleged that work-related pressure played a critical role in her demise. She died in July, four months after joining the firm. This has sparked concerns about the overwhelming work culture in India Inc.

The ICAI group, led by Seema Gerotra, Additional Director on Work-Life Balance and Stress Management, will focus on introducing measures to improve work-life balance and stress management within the profession.

The formation of this group highlights ICAI’s proactive approach to ensuring the well-being of Chartered Accountants. It acknowledges that the profession’s demanding nature can sometimes lead to excessive stress and burnout.

ICAI President Ranjeet Kumar Agarwal emphasised the importance of prioritising employee well-being, particularly for multinational corporations and organisations that rely heavily on their workforce’s sustained performance.

“Employees are the backbone of any organization, and their well-being is essential to its long-term success. We strongly urge Organisations to implement balanced work policies that promote employee health and reduce stress. By prioritising the mental and physical well-being of their workforce, organizations can foster a more productive, resilient, and innovative environment,” Agarwal said.

Addressing work-life balance is an ongoing endeavour that demands sustained focus and collaboration. ICAI is committed to fostering a supportive professional environment that prioritizes the health and well-being of its members and employees, ensuring they thrive both personally and professionally, he added.

ICAI President called for companies to implement balanced work policies prioritising mental and physical health, noting that a healthier workforce leads to greater productivity, resilience, and innovation.

ICAI has previously launched several initiatives to promote wellness, including health camps, stress management webinars, yoga sessions, and motivational events. The Institute also operates a Grievance Redressal Cell, aimed at addressing concerns from members, students, and employees.

This new group is expected to enhance ICAI’s efforts in creating a more supportive environment for Chartered Accountants, ensuring a better balance between professional and personal lives.