The CA Institute has expanded its global footprint with the inauguration of Florida (USA) and Zurich Chapter recently.

Florida Chapter is the 12thChapter in the US after Arizona, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Michigan, New England, New York, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington D.C.

The Zurich Chapter is the 1st Chapter in Switzerland and 5th in Europe following London (UK), Amsterdam (Netherlands), Luxembourg and Dublin (Ireland).

Ranjeet Kumar Agarwal, President, ICAI, attended the inauguration events of both the Chapters.

“In our pursuit to position India as a ‘Vishwaguru’ in the global accounting arena, ICAI proudly inaugurates its 51stChapter in Florida and 52nd Chapter in Zurich”, Agarwal said.

With over 40,000 CAs representing the accounting profession worldwide, Indian accountants are esteemed for their exceptional expertise, driving growth and success across borders.

Their expanding influence exemplifies the unwavering strength and reliability of Indian financial acumen on the world stage, he added.

The inauguration of the Florida Chapter took place alongside a joint event organized by the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) and the ICAI San Francisco Chapter.

The Zurich Chapter was inaugurated in the Presence of Mridul Kumar, Ambassador of India to Switzerland.

ICAI’s first overseas chapter was established in Doha, Qatar, in 1981. With the inauguration of the Zurich chapter, ICAI’s network now spans 81 cities across 47 countries, comprising 52 chapters, 29 representative offices globally. This is besides a robust presence in India through 5 Regional Councils and 177 Branches.

