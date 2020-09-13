ICAI seeks extension of FY19 GST annual return filing deadline by 3 months

My Five: Do not over think & find time for passion, says Minal Srivastava, Shalimar Paints VP
Minal Srivastava, Vice-President (Marketing), Shalimar Paints1. Do not over think: Mind controls the body, ...
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has written to the GST Council seeking deferment of 2018-19 GST annual return filing deadline by 3 months till December 31.
The last date for filing annual return for 2018-19 fiscal for Goods and Services Tax (GST) registered taxpayer is September 30.
In its representation to the GST Council, the ICAI said majority of the offices are working only partially due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We request... to provide appropriate relaxation to the registered persons and extend due dates of filing GST annual return and GST audit for the year 2018—19 by 3 months till December 31, 2020. This would provide needed relaxation to the trade, in combating the circumstances arising out of coronavirus,” the ICAI said.
The government had in May extended the last date for filing annual GST return for financial year 2018-19 by three months till September 2020.
EY Tax Partner Abhishek Jain said COVID-19 has not only dramatically affected the lives of people but has also brought various businesses to a standstill.
“Under current scenario, where the industries are struggling, the focus has shifted to keep the operations running vis-a-vis meeting compliance deadlines. As such, this move of the ICAI, filing a representation seeking extension in the due dates for GST annual return and audit report by 3 months, will be much appreciated by the industry” and if accepted by the government, it would provide the requisite breathing space to businesses, Jain added.
GSTR 9 is an annual return to be filed yearly by taxpayers registered under the Goods and Services Tax (GST). It consists of details regarding the outward and inward supplies made or received under different tax heads.
GSTR-9C is a statement of reconciliation between GSTR-9 and the audited annual financial statement.
Minal Srivastava, Vice-President (Marketing), Shalimar Paints1. Do not over think: Mind controls the body, ...
An expert team can be a nodal point to cross-check health information
SARS-CoV-2 appears to put the COR in CORonary problems
The National Digital Health Mission must ensure quality individual healthcare with dignity, privacy
Recently, many have taken to direct equity investing. But if you are new to equity, it may be better to stick ...
A strong break above 39,000 can pave the way for the Sensex to move towards 40,000
With a large- and mid-cap bias, the fund aims at valuation-based asset allocation
BusinessLine was the first to report on the possibility of increased provisioning on SRs
It’s a market with a voracious appetite for translated works. Publishers race to outbid each other and ...
Several major writers — Tagore, Nabokov and Beckett, among others — translated their works to English, but not ...
There are two options before the government: Pursue a bold reform agenda to resuscitate the economy, or let it ...
A writer mourns the loss of her dog during a pandemic year
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
Star Sports, official broadcasters to the event, has unveiled its first television commercial for the Dream ...
It’s logical for marketers to bat with the world’s richest cricket league, but how many have had a good ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...